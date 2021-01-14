Bruce Willis told to leave a pharmacy for ‘refusing’ to wear a mask

Bruce Willis is coming under fire for not wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. E! News has learned the Die Hard actor was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday, Jan. 11. Bruce was walking around the aisles without a mask, prompting “upset” shoppers to report him to management. When an employee approached him with the request to cover his face with a green bandana that was tied around his neck, Bruce gave her a “disgruntled” look and left without purchasing anything.

Photos of the encounter have since gone viral, with celebrities like Dylan Minette and Spencer Pratt calling out the star for not wearing a mask when there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in LA County.

The Hills alum tweeted,” Really bout that ‘Die Hard’ brand.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also addressed Bruce going mask free on Twitter, poking fun at one of the actor’s least applauded films. Jake quipped, “And you thought Hudson Hawk was bad.”

E! News reached out to Bruce’s rep for comment.

Bruce’s refusal to wear a face covering comes as a surprise to some, especially since his family has been vocal about taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a photo of herself, Bruce and their two daughters wearing masks. She captioned the picture, “We are proud to support Sesame Workshop by wearing our @citizensofhumanity x @sesamestreet masks. The collection is designed for the whole family and benefits Sesame Workshop’s COVID-19 relief initiative, #CaringForEachOther.”

Emma also called out those who are against wearing masks, writing on Instagram in July, “I wear a mask to protect myself, my family and you. Yeah, it’s annoying but what are the other options? Not many. So I’m going to wash my hands, continue to social distance and when I can’t, I’ll be #wearingadamnmask.”

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce appeared to take the virus seriously, choosing to leave Emma and their daughters behind in Los Angeles while he joined ex Demi Moore and their daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis at their Idaho home.

As Scout explained in April, Emma and Bruce were going to social distance with the rest of the extended family, but “travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Emma and their daughters later joined the rest of the clan in Idaho, but they’ve since returned to Los Angeles.