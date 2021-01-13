PM, interior minister assure provision of justice to Satti’s father

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Nadeem Younis Satti, father of slain Osama Satti, of complete justice. Nadeem Satti called on the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul of Usama Satti and regretted the despicable incident.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid called Satti’s father to discuss the inquiry report into the incident. Sheikh Rashid requested him to have a look at the investigation report of the inquiry committee and assured him that only if he is satisfied, the report will be forwarded.

Rashid said that the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet have decided that the government will extend full support to the victim’s father in any way he wants. “If informed, I will write a letter from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Law,” he added. He said that Osama’s death was tragic and reprehensible, adding “We are always ready for an independent and full investigation, our first priority is that you and your family are satisfied.”

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of the five arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case.

The five accused were presented before the court as Judge Raja Jawad Abbas resumed hearing. The investigation officer requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused by five days.

He said their statement under section 364 of CrPC will be recorded, due to which their custody is required.

Accepting his plea, the court granted a five-day extension in the accused’s physical remand.

At the start of the hearing, the judge asked the IO about progress so far made in investigation, to which the latter replied that the accused have confessed to the crime. He quoted them as saying that an innocent citizen lost his life because of their fault.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On January 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.