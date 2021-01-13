PDM politics based on vested interests: Murad

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the people have rejected the politics of the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday, Murad Saeed said that politics of opposition parties is based on vested interests.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalised Kashmir and Palestine issues. It was after the lapse of more than fifty years that the UN Security Council held three discussions on the Kashmir dispute. He, however, regretted that it was in the era of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that an effort was made to establish relations with Israel by involving a member of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The minister for communications said that JUI (F) Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman damaged the Kashmir cause.

Murad Saeed said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has plundered national wealth by committing corruption of billions of rupees through his front men. He said that Fazlur Rehman invested billions of rupees in Qatar and Dubai and its detail will soon be made public.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using seminary students for organising public rallies to hide his own corruption. He appealed to the parents of the seminary students that they should be cognisant of the situation and check misuse of their children. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his front men will not be able to avoid accountability.