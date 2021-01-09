Everyone should find the one thing which can alter their life

The book The One Thing, is authored by Gary Keller. It is about figuring out the one thing that can change the life and devoting everything on it. The author rightly says that everyone should find the one thing which can alter his life.

Really, the passion for something leads to disproportionate time practicing or working at it and doing something repeatedly leads toward success. The book proved a popular way to know the principles which successful people use. Every successful person is successful in his own field. It means we all need to find the one thing which is made for us.

However, when you work singularly, it eventually translates into skill and when skill improves, results improve. Better results generally lead to more enjoyment and more passion and more time investment. It can be a virtuous cycle all the way to extraordinary results.

You want to do a lot of things. You want to improve at everything. You want to cook breakfast, go to the gym, go to school, go to work, cook lunch, read a book, cook dinner, then work on your online blogging, but, you can’t do all of them. Perhaps, you do them all, but you’re average. Really, no one who was average ever truly succeeded at creating extraordinary results. Thus, the author says that be extraordinary not on extra things actually for a specific thing.

The writer repeatedly jotted down, find the one thing for what you are made and work on it. And then no one else can stop you to succeed. Of course, All of the successful people have the one thing and are master of their fields as like Mozart who is only known for his music. When you think Mozart, you think about an exceptionally talented and well trained classic pianist, Lebron James who is known for playing basketball and Ronaldo who is known for playing football. And there are thousands examples of such people.

So, your goal is to find what sets you apart from the rest, and train three to four hours a day for five-10 years until you achieve mastery; it is that simple. Choose what you love, choose what you’re good at, and practice.

Also, establish one goal. We often say that we need to manage our priorities, but that’s completely wrong. You cannot have multiple priorities; that defeats the purpose of a priority.

In a world with an ever increasing number of options and distractions, the scarcity is attention and focus and the ones that will reap the rewards are the ones that acknowledge and build their lives not around novelty and breadth, but meaning and depth.

Undoubtedly, there can only be one most important thing. Many things may be important, but only one can be the most important. So, the writer advises his readers to find the most reasonable thing and he rightly quotes that if today your company doesn’t know what its one thing is, then the company’s work is to find that out. Also, everyone has one person who either means the most to them or was the first to influence, train, or manage them. No one succeeds alone? the author says.

Gary Keller says, “Instead of a to-do list, you need a success list-a list that is purposefully created around extraordinary results.” To-do lists tend to be long; success lists are short. It’s not that we have too little time to do all the things we need to do, it’s that we feel the need to do too many things in the time we have.

Single tasking is always a way to give your 100 percent to it and when you invest your 100 percent on a single task then you will 100 percent succeed undoubtedly. On the other hand, multitasking is the loss of multi things. Further, the media multitaskers actually experience a thrill with switching-a burst of dopamine-that can be addictive. Without it, they can feel bored. For whatever the reason, the results are unambiguous: multitasking slows us down and makes us slower witted. Therefore, the author says to find the one thing and invest your everything on it for i offer you to read the book of Gary Keller’s, the one thing.

The writer is an independent author based in Malir. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]