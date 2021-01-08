Punjab College secures top 3 positions in UOS BA/B.Sc Exam 2020

Punjab College students bag top positions in recently announced University of Sargodha BA/B.Sc Results 2020. Sana Rehman, a student of Punjab College grabbed the Overall 1st position. While in B.Sc Result, brilliant students of Punjab College Sana Rehman, Jamila Malik and Bushra Zafar bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions securing 664/800, 646/800 and 642/800 respectively.

Prize Distribution ceremony was held in University’s Auditorium. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, VC, Sargodha University awarded Certificates, Shields and Cash Prize to the position holders. He congratulated the position holders specifically appreciating Punjab Group of Colleges for producing excellent results each year. Moreover, Position holders attributed their brilliant performance and outstanding successes to their own hard work, teachers’ excellent coaching and guidance and their parents’ prayers.