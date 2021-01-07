Usama murder case: ATC extends physical remand of five policemen

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad approved on Wednesday an additional seven-day physical remand of five policemen in the Usama murder case.

Usama Satti was killed on January 2 when Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed were arrested after the deceased’s family claimed that he was killed because of an earlier fight with a policeman.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas called the suspects to the rostrum and asked them who started the firing. “Was he firing missiles at you that you opened fire at his vehicle? Was he a big dacoit that you fired shots at him? How many cases were registered against him?”

The investigation officer told the court that the policemen took action after they received a call about a robbery. The police signaled the 21-year-old to stop his car but he didn’t. The personnel then chased his car and opened fire. He claimed that a pistol and ammunition was also found on him.

The judge remarked, “Are you saying that the young man was shot in the back?” He then asked the IO show him a picture of bullet shots at the back of the car.

The officer said he doesn’t have a picture of the vehicle from the back.

Then Usama’s family is speaking the truth that you are all working in collusion, the judge said. “You have only collected evidence that shows your innocence. Did the policemen start firing after receiving one call?”

The court ordered that the person who made the wireless call also be investigated in the case.

Usama’s family has claimed that the police have been tampering with the evidence.

Nadeem Satti, the father of the deceased, said that his son was murdered by the Islamabad police. He addressed a press conference on Tuesday.

He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest. “There are no signs of blood on the car seat,” Usama’s father said.

“How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car?” the victim’s father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car’s bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of “carelessness” on the police’s part. “It was nothing but a murder,” the victim’s father said.