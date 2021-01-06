OGDCL carries out 975 L-KMs 2-D surveys

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 975 Line Kilometers (L-KMs) of 2D seismic surveys in its various operational areas during first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The surveys were aimed at expediting hydrocarbon exploration activities and making the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

“In its efforts to augment oil and gas reserves, OGDCL during the period under review has acquired 975 Line Kilometers (LKMs) of 2D seismic data in comparison to 556 LKMs in the corresponding period of last year,” according to an official document available with APP.

The acquired seismic data represented 80 percent of total 2D seismic data acquisition in the country.

Moreover, the company processed 1,271 LKM of 2D seismic data and 1,800 Square Kilometer of 3D data using the in-house resources.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, the company produced around 36,221 36,221 BPD crude oil, 904 MMCFD gas and 714 TPD LPG gas during first quarter of the current fiscal year despite coronavirus pandemic and natural decline in existing hydrocarbon deposits. The OGDCL, during corresponding period of the last year, had extracted 37,560 Barrel Per Day (BPD) crude oil, 960 million Cubic Feet Per Day (MMCFD) gas and 702 Ton Per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).