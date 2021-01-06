New master plan for Faisalabad to be unveiled on March 23

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is finalizing the draft of a new master plan for Faisalabad which will be shared with all concerned stakeholders on March 23, 2021. It will cover the development-related planning of Faisalabad city for the next 20 years, said Divisional Commissioner Mr. Saqib Mannan.

He was addressing the business community of Faisalabad in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here today. He said that the last master plan of Faisalabad was announced in 1988. “At that time the urban population was only a few lacs”, he said and added that this situation has now altogether changed during the last five decades which has necessitated a new and comprehensive master plan. Commissioner said that FDA will play a key role in the preparation of this master plan however he will ensure close liaison between FCCI and FDA so that the proposals of the business community could also be enshrined in it. He requested the President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to nominate his members for this purpose.

About toll-plaza revived right in the middle of Pindi-Bhattian motorway, he said that he was not fully aware of this problem. “However he is ready to cooperate with FCCI in order to facilitate the masses”, he added. About the distribution of property tax, the Commissioner said that he is not in a position to give its potent answer to this problem. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced two major development packages for Faisalabad. Out of the Rs.13 billion packages, the first installment of Rs. 4.1 billion has been received which will be spent on the repair and maintenance of eleven roads. The remaining amount of this package would also be received during next 2-2.5 years which will further improve the worthiness of almost all roads.

Saqib Mannan said that Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) is also floating tenders of Rs. 1 billion during this month. He asked the business community to give their recommendations for the improvement of civic amenities in the city. Commissioner agreed in principle with President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to install 25-30 cameras along canal road under safe city project. The control room of these cameras could be set up in the office of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO). He further said that the Faisalabad Urban Transport Society will introduce seventeen new routes to improve the public transport system in the city.

He requested the business community to give their recommendations as more routes could also be introduced upon their recommendations. “This project would be implemented as a “Business Model” with the help of the private sector”, he said and hoped that it would facilitate workers to move from houses to their workplaces without adding rush on the city roads.

Responding to a question about the shifting of “Grain Market” from the congested city area, he asked Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj to identify the available state land so that his proposal could be processed on a priority basis. About the demolition of illegal shops, he said that only 98 registries of shops have been confirmed. However, he assured that this problem could also be sorted out in consultation with the business community.

Earlier President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed underlined the importance of the new master plan, removal of toll plaza on Pindi Bhattian motorway, injudicious distribution of taxes received from Faisalabad, repair and maintenance of Jhamra and other roads, problems of parking and encroachments etc. He assured that FCCI will fully cooperate with the administration in resolving these issues.

A question-answer session was also held which was participated by former President FCCI Mian Javed Iqbal, Ms. Nighat Shahid, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Aslam Bhalli, Engineer Babar Shehzad, Rana Wahab, Ashfaq Ashraf, Malik Abdul Jabbar, Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Mirza Aslam, Maudood Akbar and Muzammil Sultan.

Later Senior Vice President Chaudhary Talat Mahmood offered vote of thanks while President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed presented FCCI memento to the Divisional Commissioner Mr. Saqib Mannan.