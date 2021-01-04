Bullets don’t kill heroes

They tried to silence me and when they couldn’t, they killed me.

They killed me because they thought a bullet can bury my voice. Little did they know, it will echo louder and louder, and will tell the story of my courage and steadfastness in face of adversity.

They killed me because I dared to question and questioning, to people who only believe in blind following, is an unpardonable crime.

They killed me because I acted upon what my conscience told me – to nurture love and uphold principles of basic human decency.

They killed me because they who proclaim to be the custodians of the religion of peace, cherish the belief that God solely belongs to them.

They killed me because I stood up to give voice to the voiceless.

They killed me but they didn’t know that bullets do not kill ideas.

They killed me but my ideology shall live.

They killed me but my blood shall bring about a revolution.

They killed me but my death shall be avenged through overthrowing oppression.

They killed me but justice shall be served one day, and that day I shall still be standing tall and they shall be damned by history.