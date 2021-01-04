TMUC wins prestigious GDIB Award

The Millennium Universal College TMUC, has won the coveted Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Award 2021 for leading human resource for diversity and inclusion, says a press release issued on Sunday.

Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Award is a mechanism to recognize and encourage progressive organizations who use GDIB standards to align diversity and inclusion with organizational policies and process for sustainable financial and social performance. Diversity Hub-HR Metrics organized the 2021 GDIB Awards declaring 30 organizations from Pakistan as winners last day. GDIB was developed by 95 Expert Panelists from around the world, and co-authors Julie O’Mara (Former National President American Society for Training & Development) and Alan Richter, PhD. The GDIB standards contain 14 categories and 5 levels of maturity.

A jury panel reviewed award submissions by companies and organizations across Pakistan selecting 30 organizations including The Millennium Education Pakistan, The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC Pakistan, The Aga Khan University, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund PPAF, METRO, Nestle Pakistan, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Abacus, Standard Chartered Bank, Hashoo Foundation, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, PTCL, Telenor, HBL, and some more.

The Millennium Universal College TMUC has won the GDIB award for being progressive in the category of recruitment, retention, development and advancement. TMUC is the only transnational education provider and academic institute other than Agha Khan University amongst the winners of the award.

The Department of Human Resource and Organizational Development of The Millennium Education is committed to upholding GDIB standards by cultivating trust, acceptance, physical and psychological safety, leading inclusively, and thrive though disruption, promote wellness and self-care as ingredients for lasting change and contribute to creating a sustainable world.

TMUC is dedicated to achieve excellence in providing consistent, unfailing and high-quality Human Resource services to its employees. TMUC focus is towards embracing global HR practices, skills, tools and technologies to be the top employer of the choice and dream organization to work for in the transnational education sector.