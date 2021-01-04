7th Sky Entertainment brings another tale of love and tragedy starring Neelam Muneer and Ahsan Khan

7th Sky Entertainment is bringing another tale of love and tragedy on Geo Entertainment. This tale of love is expected to become a block buster like the recent hits Raaz-e-Ulfat and Muqaddar that garnered praises from all around.

‘Qayamat’ revolves around the story of a young and beautiful girl, who’s life is currently influenced by those around her. This is a story of a lower middle class family, with two daughters, Ifrah and Samra. When Samra’s parents make the most important decision of her life on her behalf, without her knowledge, it is followed by a tragic incident that leaves Ifrah in a difficult position. She is left with the choice of either following in her sister’s footsteps, or forsaking her true self in the pursuit of revenge.

This saga of love and tragedy is directed by Ali Faizan, of ‘Bandhay Ek Dour Se’. Written by Sarwat Nazeer, and produced by ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky Entertainment, the expected megahit serial stars Ahsan Khan, Neelum Munir, Amar Khan and Haroon Shahid in the lead.

With several sensational and mega-hit dramas like ‘Fitrat’, ‘Raaz e Ulfat’, ‘Muqaddar’, ‘Deewangi’, Bandhay Ek Dour Se’, and ‘Meherposh’ 7th Sky Entertainment explores all sorts of genres targeting all kinds of audiences, and hence, has become a household name in Pakistan. 7th Sky Entertainment is known to highlight issues that prevail in today’s time and age which makes the audience relate and adore its productions. It has proven itself of producing outstanding content for the screen time and time again. The new drama is also expected to make it to the list of their stellar dramas.