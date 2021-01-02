No differences within PDM, says Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, LG , Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has dispelled the impression of differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the movement was running smoothly as per the decided path and all the members of PDM in parliament have submitted their resignation to their respective leadership.

He said this while talking to media persons at Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Park after planting a sapling on the 1st day of the New Year on Friday.

He said that PTI government has started campaign to create disinformation and added that there were no differences in the PDM. He said that The PDM had decided to hold public meetings, rallies, protests, sit-ins, no-confidence motion and resignation from assembly was lost phase of the movement.

The Provincial Minister Information added that all the elected members of parties in PDM have submitted their resignations to their leadership. When the time comes, they will submit their resignations to the Speakers of the respective Assemblies. He said that if PDM decides option of resignation, they will not participate in the Senate elections.

In response to a question, he said that by-elections and senate elections are a political process and how can we keep ourselves out of the political process.

He said that due to the incompetence of the federal government, the common man is worried. The people are worried about paying their daily bread, children school fees, gas and electricity bills and now The PTI government has given a New Year’s gift to people by increasing the petroleum prices.

The provincial minister recalled the crisis of wheat, sugar, medicine, oil and LNG and stated that federal government allowed the export of wheat on subsidies rates and then failed to handle the new crop of wheat which was smuggled from the country. Later, substandard wheat was imported. The provincial minister blamed that these crisis were created to benefits their blue eyed .

The Provincial Minister Information and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah greeted the new year people of Pakistan and prayed that the new year would be a year of improvement.

He said that on the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has decided to take the new year as the year of restoration of forests in Sindh and more and more trees will be planted in 2021. He pointed out that forest department has retrieved millions of acres of forest land and we had a plan to plant as many trees as possible on retrieved forest land.

He said that we have started various projects and started planting developing urban forests in the cities. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also started this campaign by planting trees.

Earlier, he planted a sapling at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Park on the occasion .Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Shehzad Memon, Secretary Forest Sindh Dr Badar Jamil. Mendhro, PPP leader Qaisar Nizamani, Sardar Nazakat, Director Press Information Jahangir Khan Abro and others were also present.