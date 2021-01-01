Protest in Kashmir against Killing of three students, appeals UN to stop HR violations

Muzaffarabad: People in Azad Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated protest under the aegis of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of three student in occupied Kashmir.

According to details, three Kashmiri students were martyred in a fake encounter in occupied Kashmir.

People were chanting “Killer Killer, Modi killer, We want Freedom, Go India Ho Back” and other slogans against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Muhammad Ahsan Onto, chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights in a telephonic address from Srinagar, said that the Indian forces killed three workers in Shopian and now martyred three Kashmiri student in a fake encounter, which are crimes against humanity.

He said that Indian forces had killed hundreds of civilians in fake operations in Srinagar, Sopore, Kupwara and other cities.

Ahsan Unto called on the international community and human rights organizations to come forward and investigate the incident.

People in protest voiced that Modi divided the state into two parts, ignoring UN resolutions and regulations.

“Thousands of people have been imprisoned in Indian jails, but international organizations are playing the role of silent spectators to India’s crimes” they added.

Expressing concern over the worst human rights violations in the occupied state, the speakers said that the world conscience and human rights organizations should take action against oppression and barbarism in IOK.

Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Secretary General APRC Bilal Ahmad Ansari, Refugee Representatives Raja Zakheer Khan Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Shaukat Javed Mir, All Pakistan Muslim League leader Javed Ahmed Mughal, Human Rights Movement President Bilal Ahmed Farooqi, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Syed Sultan, Usman Ali Hashim and others were present on the occasion.