Sindh health secretary gets Covid-19 vaccine shot in clinical trials

Sindh’s health secretary on Thursday volunteered to be administered a vaccine shot at a hospital conducting clinical trials of a vaccine of coronavirus.

Provincial Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi opted to participate in clinical trials at a charity hospital in Karachi. “I have presented myself for the vaccine trial as secretary health,” Dr Kazim Jatoi later said.

Scores of prominent public figures of Pakistan have volunteered to be vaccinated in clinical trials of a Chinese vaccine being conducted in the country.

In November Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife were administered a vaccine shot during clinical trias at the University of Health Sciences (USH) in Lahore.

All staff members of Punjab governor were also administered shots of the trial vaccine of coronavirus.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was the first prominent public figure in Pakistan who had received a shot of trial vaccine of the novel coronavirus.

Afterwards federal minister Ijaz Shah also got a shot of the candidate Covid-19 from China at Lahore’s University of Health Sciences (UHS).

His staff members were also administered the trial vaccine, the university’s vice chancellor Prof Javed Akram said.

Clinical trials of the candidate Covid-19 vaccine are being conducted at five health \ facilities across Pakistan.