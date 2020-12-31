Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, December 31, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Govt. accumulates another Rs.156 billion loan in a week

Web Desk

The government of Pakistan has acquired an additional debt of Rs.156.41 billion during the week ended December 18, 2020, which brings its total net borrowing for ongoing fiscal year 2021 to Rs.333.99 billion. As of prior week, the government had borrowed a net sum of Rs.177.58 billion.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s weekly estimates in this regard, this year’s overall net borrowing as of this week has increased by Rs.52.31 billion over the year as last year’s net borrowing for the same period stood at Rs.281.68 billion.

The government of Pakistan has acquired an additional debt of Rs.156.41 billion during the week ended December 18, 2020, which brings its total net borrowing for ongoing fiscal year 2021 to Rs.333.99 billion. As of prior week, the government had borrowed a net sum of Rs.177.58 billion.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s weekly estimates in this regard, this year’s overall net borrowing as of this week has increased by Rs.52.31 billion over the year as last year’s net borrowing for the same period stood at Rs.281.68 billion.

Submit a Comment