Meeting reviews cases of medical stores

The meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Wednesday where medical store inspection reports of Drug Inspectors were reviewed. The total 35 cases against medical stores found involved in different violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and the hearing of pleas of medical store owners was made in this regard.

After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 21 medical stores to the Drug Court and get the criminal cases registered against the owner of one medical store involved in serious violations of the Drug Act. Moreover, the owner of one medical store was given a warning on presenting solid pleas and proof and 11 cases were adjourned till the next meeting due to not appearing of medical store owners while one case was being taken under investigation.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of the Drug Inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against the sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks who were playing with the health of patients. He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately involved in the sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines. The Deputy Commissioner gave a clear and loud message to the functionaries of health departments that any kind of corruption would not be tolerated. He strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against the drug mafia should be made result-oriented. Among others, the meeting was also attended by ADCG Khurram Parvaiz, Secretary DQCB Dr. Sehrish Murtaza, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors and representatives of Police.