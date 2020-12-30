Armeena shares clip of her role in ‘Mohabbatein Chahatein’

Actress Armeena Khan shared promo of drama serial ‘Mohabbatein Chahatein’ with her role in today’s episode.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the clip of her role in the drama and informed her fans and followers that it was going to be aired tonight at 8pm on Hum TV.

Armeena played an interesting role in ‘Mohabbatein Chahatein’ on Hum TV which is getting popularity with every episode

TV which is getting popularity with every episode.

The drama was directed Ali Hasan and produced by Hum TV drama. Hira Mani and Junaid Khan are also in the main starring cast of the drama.