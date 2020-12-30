Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond income case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad has arrested PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif in the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that he was arrested from near PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal’s house. He has been taken to NAB Rawalpindi office, sources said.

A consultative session of the party was held to debate whether PML-N would take part in Senate elections. Asif left the meeting and was moments later arrested near Iqbal’s residence. Aurangzeb said Asif will be presented before an accountability court on Wednesday for remand.

The former foreign minister is facing charges of irregularities in a housing society. NAB had initiated an inquiry against developers of Sailkot’s Kent View Housing Society including Khawaja Asif. “Evidence collected so far prima facie reveals that you established a housing project – namely Kent View Housing Society Sialkot – which has been operating illegally,” NAB’s call-up notice said. It alleged that he illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals in collusion with the management of the society. It claimed that the PML-N leader in connivance with revenue authorities obtained relevant approvals despite the fact that society was in illegal occupation of state land.

Asif is among the main leaders of the former ruling party – including the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Javed Latif and Saad Rafique – who are facing NAB inquiries, investigations and references. For the last few months, NAB has been accusing the party’s leaders of non-cooperation.