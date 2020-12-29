Seven die as passenger van plunges into gorge in DG Khan

At least seven people, including a father and his son, died and several others got injured on early Monday when an over-speeding passenger van lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan. According to details, the passenger van was en-route from Fort Monroe to DG Khan and was travelling on a frail road when the accident occurred. Victims of the accident have been identified as Riaz Ayub, Mohammad Waqas Islam, Wazir Sher Dil, Imtiaz Ahmed Bakhsh, Qismat Khan Farooq and his son Mohammad Arba Qismat. One person could not be identified till the filing of this report. Bodies were recovered by rescue efforts of local residents and border police. The driver of the vehicle, Mehraban ul-Abdur Rehman and the injured were pulled out of the deep ravine. Earlier, at least five people died and ten others sustained injuries when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Abbottabad on December 15. According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and initiated relief work. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Benazir Shaheed Hospital.













