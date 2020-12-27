Yumna share her thoughts on working internationally

The ever gorgeous and accomplished Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi was recently spotted in an interview with “Fuchsia Magazine”.

Talking about working internationally Yumna mentioned, “I got many offers to work internationally but working internationally means that you should have a good and solid content to work. Offers do come but there should be something impactful”.

Further Yumna said, ‘I believe that I have polished my skills given to me by God with time and I want to polish them more and learn more as time passes’

“It’s nothing there yet, I want to work hard to achieve such success of working internationally. At least I’ll try for it”, added Yumna.

