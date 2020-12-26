Four terror suspects arrested in Bajaur

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror bid in tribal district Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles. Police told the media on Friday that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

Earlier on Wednesday, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur. The CTD had said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.