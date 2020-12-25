Nation celebrating 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

The nation is celebrating the 145 birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of Quaid-e-Azam.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his address to the first constituent assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947 had said, You are free, you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in the newly born State of Pakistan. You may have affiliation or if you belong to any sect, religion, caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the affairs and working of the state, the Quaid said clearly.

On Quaid Day, different government organizations, non-governmental organizations and political parties have arrangement events and seminars to pay tribute to great leader of motherland.

TV channels are broadcasting special programmes in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in which struggle of father of the nation and his vision for future Pakistan is being highlighted.

In their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the president and the prime minister have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said we should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour.

“As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” said the president.