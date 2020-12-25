IG Punjab chairs a meeting on performance of Regional Monitoring Units

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that improving the professionalism of investigation, based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police and therefore all regional monitoring units of the province should monitor the investigation matters and ensure close monitoring of each registered case as per the prescribed SOPs. He further said that the Regional Monitoring Units should monitor the FIRs registered on 15 calls and 8787 complaints received on a daily basis in the districts under their jurisdiction and on those complaints on which FIRs were not registered, the concerned officer should be called for reply. He further said that the app related to monitoring of performance indicators of investigation should be launched as soon as possible so that the progress made in the investigation of each case could be closely monitored. He further said that a video link meeting should be held next week with all SPs investigation of Punjab, Regional SPs Investigation should be briefed in detail about the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of investigation. He further said that Additional IG and SPs Investigation should review all the issues regarding provision of bail at the level of SHO in bailable offenses and send their recommendations to the Central Police Office so that a transparent procedure based on these recommendations could be worked out in the next meeting. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office here today. The meeting was attended by a delegation from the Justice Support System Program (JSSP) of the British High Commission and Punjab Police officers.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev gave a briefing on the performance of the Regional Monitoring Units and related issues, on which the IG Punjab directed that programs be set up to enhance the capacity of the investigating officers. Detailed briefing on the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of navigation including protection of crime scene, visit of PFSA team, timely submission of DNA to PFSA, timely completion of challan, recording of valid evidence as per law while in all cases particular attention should be paid to digital monitoring. Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and officers of JSSP delegation were also present in the meeting.