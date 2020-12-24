A cake cutting ceremony for Christmas was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto cut the cake, organized by the Employees Welfare Association.

Speaking to the ceremony, Prof Dr Ibupoto said he believes in religious harmony, interfaith dialogue and tolerance, because Islam teaches about the veneration for all religions.

He added that Islam is the religion of peace and brotherhood. He extended felicitation to the Christian fraternity. He appreciated the efforts of the EWA for organizing the ceremony to pay the homage to Christian employees of the university.

Qalandar Bux Bozdar, EWA president, and Muhammad Aslam Ghumro, general secretary, lauded the efforts of Dr Ibupoto for respecting the Christian community employees.