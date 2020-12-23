PIA announces cargo flights to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special cargo flights to Saudi Arabia, however the airline temporarily suspended its flights to/from Saudi Arabia for a week from December 21, following the circular issued by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to all airlines.

According to the details, the national flag carrier has launched this operation on government’s directives to boost the Covid-affected economy and boost exports. Fruits, vegetables and halal meat are exported from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Chief executive officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has issued instructions to keep the fares very attractive and reasonable in order to facilitate the exporters and businessmen. Yesterday, first flight of the national carrier left Pakistan for Jeddah with 42 tons of cargo.

The national airline has already started cargo flights from Pakistan to China. PIA and Oriental Sky Aviation Ltd. signed a landmark cargo charter agreement, paving the way for direct and daily dedicated cargo flights between Pakistan and China.

The agreement was signed by General Manager Charters, PIA, and Managing Director, Oriental Sky Aviation, at Pakistan International Airlines office. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, and PIA Chief Commercial Officer, Ali Tahir Qasim, were also present at the signing.