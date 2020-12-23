Punjab price control authority to be established soon: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Punjab Price Control Authority will be established soon.

Addressing a press conference during her visit to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Headquarters on Tuesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the provincial government promulgated the Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020 to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders aiming to create artificial shortages and raise prices. She added that under the ordinance, the district price committees are being activated to control the hoarding and illegal profiteering.

She said that on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the teams of PFA are actively working round the clock against adulteration mafia and strictly monitoring the food supply chains ranging from small vendors to luxury hotels. She said that the presence of the adulterated mafia is the biggest challenge in the way of healthy Punjab; however, during the last two years the government has taken historical initiatives to ensure provision of hygienic food to the citizens.

She said that the government is all set to take strict action against the adulteration mafia. She said that milk testing labs have started their operation at the entry and exit points of the city whereby citizens are able to get milk tested for free.

She said that special bike squads have been brought out for checking food points at motorways. She said that PFA is taking every possible step to materialise the dream of healthy Punjab into reality. After the success of the pilot project in Lahore, the government is working on the legislation of pasteurisation for the provision of pure milk.

Dr Firdous said that a family in Punjab is controlling the prices of poultry products for its personal benefits. She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appointed it’s blue-eyed in every department to promote its corrupt agendas.

She said that the second wave of corona is more lethal than the first one. The number of corona cases increased drastically in every city where the opposition held its public meeting, she added. She said that PDM is responsible for spreading corona in the country and is taking revenge from the innocent people. She said that the government is not creating any hurdle in the way of opposition but law will take its due course against the violators.

She claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been fully exposed. “The temporary alliance of the fake princess and the prince from Sindh is going to end soon,” she added. These opportunists have been politically orphaned and those trying for NRO will get nothing. PM Imran Khan will not forgive the looters and the accountability of the corrupt will be held, said the SACM.

Responding to a question, she said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is acting like a stubborn child and making a childish demand of the Prime Minister’s resignation which will never be fulfilled. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power through a legal and constitutional process and could be removed only through a constitutional way.