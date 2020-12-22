Ekta throws baby shower for her favourite actress

Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a baby shower for her favourite actress and close friend Anita Hassanandani.

Anita is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Karan Patel, Sanaya Irani, and many other TV stars were present at the party.

Taking to Instagram, Anita, Rohit, Ekta, Karishma among others shared pictures from the bash. Sharing her picture dressed in a yellow maxi dress, Anita wrote, “Bout my perfect babyShower. Thank you my @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor @pegasusfete.”

Meanwhile, Ekta posted a video where she asks everyone “Is it a man? Is it a Superman? What is it, guys?” To this, they all reply “It’s a baby!”

Anita and Rohit, who tied the knot in 2013, had announced the pregnancy in October in an Instagram post.

Anita is a known TV face with shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Kkavyanjali’ and ‘Naagin’ to her credit.