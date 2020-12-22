70,000 screened for coronavirus in second wave

The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was informed about the situation of coronavirus on Sunday that more than 70,000 people have been tested, out of which 1,323 tested coronavirus positive, 705 have recovered while 42 people have died in the second wave of corona.

The committee met at the Commissioner’s Office in which Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the members of the Assembly on Chief Minister’s Development Package, implementation of development programs in various sectors, current situation of Corona virus and other government policies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal, CEOs Health & Education Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Ali Ahmed Siyan, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Noman , Dr. Zuneera Aftab, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed besides officers of FDA, Irrigation, Roads, Metropolitan Corporation and other departments / agencies were present.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro,Parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faizullah Kamooka, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, Shakeel Shahid, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Malik Umar Farooq, Adil Pervez Gujjar.

The deputy commissioner apprised the meeting of the steps being taken to address the public issues identified by the members of the Assembly in the previous meeting.

He said that sampling was being increased as samples were also taken from wedding halls, markets and schools. More than 60 Corona patients are being treated at Allied and DHQ hospitals, while of 5,640 patients reported from March 23 to August, 5,421 were recovered and 219 died in the first wave.

The second wave of corona was relatively dangerous.

He said that under the Chief Minister’s Development Package of Rs13 billion, the three-year plan of more than 300 schemes proposed by the various sectors had been sent to the provincial government and there is a strong possibility that Rs7 billion will be spent by the government this year. He said that with the consultation and assistance of the members of the Assembly, all available resources were being utilized to make the district ideal in terms of development and the issues identified by them will be resolved on priority basis there will also be strict monitoring of performance of departments.

The parliamentarians stressed on the need for immediate implementation of the Chief Minister’s Development Package and said that timely completion of public welfare projects was the focus of the policies of the present government and concerted efforts would be made to successfully pursue this development agenda. They stressed that illegal bazaars should be eliminated immediately and no bazar should be set up without the permission of the administration. They said that coordinated and comprehensive work was being done for evacuation of buffaloes from urban areas. They stressed on the need and appreciated the ongoing efforts of the district administration in implementing the Corona SOPs.They said that sports activities should be promoted while steps were being taken to further improve the law and order situation.

Medical stores

The meeting of District Quality Control Board was held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair. The medical store inspection reports of Drug Inspectors were reviewed in the meeting. The total 29 cases against medical stores found involved in different violations of the Drug Act were examined during the meeting and hearing of pleas of medical store owners were made in this regard. After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 13 medical stores to the Drug Court moreover owners of 4 medical stores were given warning on presenting solid pleas and proof and 12 cases were adjourned till next meeting due to not appearing of medical stores owners.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the performance of drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks who were playing with the health of patients. He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately involved in the sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines. The Deputy Commissioner gave a clear and loud message to the functionaries of health departments that any kind of corruption would not be tolerated. He strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against the drug mafia should be made result oriented. Among others, the meeting was also attended by CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Ghulam Sabir, Secretary DQCB Sehrish and Drug Inspectors.