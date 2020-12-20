Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Relations

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have centuries-long cultural, religious and economic relations well before their creation. Zaheer-Uddin Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty in Hindustan hailed from the valley of Ferghana that is located in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Babur’s mosque is still preserved in Kyrgyz city of Osh that is very popular tourist attraction.

After the demise of USSR, Kyrgyzstan got independence in 1991. Pakistan was among the earliest countries to recognize Kyrgyzstan in December 1991 that was followed by the start of diplomatic relations on May 10, 1992. In August 1995, Diplomatic Mission of Pakistan was established in Bishkek. The same year, both countries signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).Over the years, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have cooperated and collaborated in several ways to strengthen political, economic and trade ties.

Kyrgyzstan has comparatively fragile economy in Central Asia with population of 6.4 million, external debt US$ 3.85 billion (54% of GDP), foreign exchange reserves of US$ 2.3 billion and exchange rate (KGS/US$) of 69.789, unemployment of 7.2%,reliance on home remittances and landlockedness. Notwithstanding these economic indicators, recent third revolution in 15 years reflects that Kyrgyzstan is distinctive state in Central Asia that is developing immunity against the corrupt and authoritarian rule.

With rich water resources, Kyrgyzstan is one of the major producers of hydroelectricity of Central Asia. Under Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Programme (CASA-1000), Pakistan is supposed to receive 1300 megawatt hydel energy from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. Then, there is Quadrilateral Traffic and Transit Agreement (QTTA) among Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan that provides an effective connectivity network between Central Asia and Gowadar port of Pakistan in Arabian Sea under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The QTTA was signed on March 09, 1995 in Islamabad to facilitate transit traffic and trade among the member countries. The route followed under QTTA is as under: Karachi-Rawalpindi-Hassan Abdal-Gilgit-Khunjrab (Pak/China Border)-Kashgar -Torugart (China/Kyrgyzstan Border)-Bishkek-Akjol-Kordai (Kyrgyzstan/ Kazakhstan Border)-Almaty (Kazakhstan) = Length – about 3710 Km.

QTTA affords the member countries an alternative gateway to Central Asia by circumnavigating Afghanistan, in case of continued instability and insecurity.

Education always plays a key role in strengthening bilateral relations. Kyrgyzstan is serving as a hub of medical education for South Asian students. Currently, over 8000 Pakistani students are studying in the medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Off late, four state universities of Kyrgyzstan have been declared green by Pakistan Medical Council for medical education. Moreover, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has already made a lot of progress in setting up world class comprehensive research intensive University of Central Asia and Pakistan (UCAP) in Islamabad. Aim is to focus on dissemination of knowledge while promoting regional connectivity initiatives of the Central Asia Regional countries. Kyrgyz educationists have also to be involved in the execution and operations of academic programmes of UCAP. Both countries are keen to extend this educational cooperation in areas of tourism, agriculture, dairy and food industry, medicine, water energy and climate change.

Despite above progress, the volume of trade between these brotherly countries is very low. The existing trade volume of around US$ 4 million dollar is not at par with the potential. Major exports of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan can include fruits and vegetable juices, surgical instruments, textile products, pharmaceuticals, furniture, sports goods and leather etc. Similarly, Kyrgyzstan can export items like meat, dairy products, raw cow and sheep hides, mechanical and electrical equipment, aluminum, oil products, and jet fuel etc.

The following policy goals are proposed to realize the true potential of bilateral Pak-Kyrgyz relations:

* Transit capacity of Kyrgyzstan must be maximized by tapping the trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kyrgyzstan within the framework of Eurasian Economic Union and EU GSP+ status.

* The shortest route from Chinese city of Kashgar to Kyrgyzstan is about 200 km, through two Kyrgyz passes of Torugart and Erkeshtam. It should be utilized for linking to the warm waters of Gowadar port.

* Single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis must be arranged to showcase the goods and services for trade.

* Frequent exchange of trade delegations must be carried out.

* Both countries should also consider free trade agreement and address all trade barriers to boost trade and commerce.

* Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights to Bishkek. Such direct air link between two countries is essential to enhance trade relations and people to people contact.

* A close coordination between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and State Agency on Investment and Export Promotion of the Kyrgyz Republic is vital.

* Both countries should strive to operationalize the QTTA as early as possible.

* Further interactions should be made in tourism, cultural exchange and defense cooperation.

Both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are rich in mineral resources and have high skilled human resources. They have huge scope for developing industry and agriculture, attracting foreign investment for joint production and supply of goods and services. It is recommended that the Inter-governmental Kyrgyz-Pakistan Commission established in 1994 must be activated further to promote trade and economic relations. Pakistani products have been found to be very competitive with affordable prices and can capture a better market share in Kyrgyzstan.

The writer is Country Manager of a Pakistani bank in Kazakhstan, with interest in Central Asian studies