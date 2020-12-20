PU VC for promotion of inter-religious harmony

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that we must follow the teaching of Prophets as they have preached love, brotherhood and peace in the world. He said that Hazrat Esa A.S. helped the ailing humanity and showed the right path to his people. He was addressing the cake-cutting ceremony organized by PU’s Christian community at New Campus here on Tuesday.

Pro VC Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Khalid Khan, President Academic Staff Association Dr. Mumtaz Anwar, Secretary Javed Sami, leader of PU Christian community Chaudhry Mushtaq Masih, Bishop Arif Khurram, Pastor John, Christian employees and their families were present on their occasion. Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that minorities were enjoying their rights in Pakistan.

He said that PU was also providing them equal opportunities at all levels and they were getting employment opportunities on merit. He said that their excellent performance added beauty to the environment of campus. He said that the Christian employees did their work with honesty. He advised the Christian employees to equip their children with education. He also announced an honorarium of Rs 3,000 for Christian employees on the eve of Christmas. Later, the VC along with others cut the Christmas cake.