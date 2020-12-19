Indian forces open fire at UN peace observers along LoC

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire and targeted an vehicle of the United Nations peace keeping force.

According to the Inter-Service Public Sector (ISPR), Indian troops opened fire in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two military observers. The UN officers were en route to interact with the victims of ceasefire violation in Polas village in Chirikot sector.

According to the reports, soon after the attack on the UN vehicle, the Pakistan Army evacuated the UN personnel to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot. The vehicle sustained damage in the attack but the occupants remained unhurt.

The military’s press wing said the the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, the foreign minister said India’s irrational approach was driven by its frustration emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime’s policies aimed at subjugation of religious minorities and disadvantaged segment of the society.

Shedding light on India’s domestic troubles, the foreign minister said the situation in IIOJK had further deteriorated due to India’s oppression of the Kashmiri people. He also mentioned the country-wide protests of Indian farmers and New Delhi’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the agitation of citizens against the incumbent BJP government.