Leopards Courier Services – Leading the Cash on Delivery Market

The world has witnessed multifarious developments in the realm of information and technology. It has paved the way for revamped lifestyles along with the desire to acquire the best products. Due to this outcome, E-commerce is witnessing monumental growth as sources suggest it plans to reach $6.5 trillion by 2023. Henceforth, Leopards Courier is rendering amazing Cash on Delivery service to fulfill the Customer needs.

38 years ago, a small business idea that started its journey from 5 destinations with distributing letters and documents, is now transformed into one of the Largest Courier Services in Pakistan with over 700+ Express Centers, handling over 90 million packages a year, with over 1500+ Locations across Pakistan & over 2200 Destinations Worldwide, with over 4000+ Vehicles fleet and with over 7,000+ Leopard family members serving Customers, individuals, small businesses, large corporations, with services designed to meet all Courier, Logistics & Supply Chain related requirements.

The Cash on Delivery services experience has been amicable for the consumer. It fostered maximum flexibility in managing shipments. In a world where everything is evolving, the management of shipments is of paramount importance. The brand offers state of the art facilities to give the customer the ultimate experience of exceptional services.

An Online booking Portal eradicated numerous hurdles for the loyal customer. In the age of social media and E-commerce, consumers are diverted towards digitalization. Through the convenience of being in their homes, customers can easily acquire desired products with comfort and safety.

The mechanism of control delivery accuracy has become a reality thanks to cash on delivery services. What more a customer needs if he can control his delivery transactions with more accuracy and credibility. This merit gives an impetus to the perk of cash on delivery services of Leopards Courier.

To save the time of the consumer, cash on delivery is vested with the API integration services linked to the Client’s Online Store. An API integration is the connection between two or more applications which allows system to exchange data. API integrations power processes through many high-performing business. It is a dire need of the twenty-first century which gives high responsiveness to the customer.

Some of the key features of Leopards Cash on Delivery Services include Live Tracking of Last Mile Delivery, Next day payment option, safe handling of the parcels, dedicated project staff for Business partners and above all, Omni solution for Multiple location pickups is also available. Leopards Courier also has developed customized COD solutions for clients that also includes a dedicated riders solution where deliveries are managed within 4-5 hours.

The phenomenal success of Leopards also lies in the Management’s constant risk-taking ability and gathering of market intelligence to be able to timely perceive upcoming opportunities and then acting on them. Currently, Leopards growth is, in part, is powered by the growing availability of E-commerce in Pakistan, with international giants such as Daraz.pk, ELO, Telemart, Outfitters, Nishat Linen, Nike, Edenrobe, Gul Ahmed, Sana Safinaz, DVAGO, The Body Shop Pakistan, AK Galleria and other giant superstores penetrating new markets.

Leopards Courier’s Cash on Delivery services have illuminated its reputation in Pakistan. The brand in delivering efficient and responsive services to cater to customer loyalty. Let’s see what perks it plans to inculcate in the future.