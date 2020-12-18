No place in Federation House for corrupt Business Leaders, BMP

Senior leadership of the Businessmen’s Panel has said that the platform of the Federation House could not be allowed to be used for corruption, adding that those who were involved in corrupt practices will no longer lead the business community.

These views were expressed by BMP leaders on Wednesday at FPCCI head office after their meeting held at Headquarter National Accountability Bureau at Islamabad with Mr.Javed Iqbal on Tuesday 15 December.

United Business Group will have to be accountable for their corruption stated by spokesman for the Businessmen’s Panel said in a statement.

In the past, former president FPCCI and Secretary General Zubair Tufail has used the Federation House to commit massive corruption and was come under NAB’s scrutiny.

Attempts have been made to free him by offering large sums of money to save his life, but so far he has not been held accountable fully, a BMP spokesman said, adding that Khalid Tawab, the UGB presidential candidate and former Consul General of Mozambique Involved in human trafficking and FIR has been registered against him, FIR No. 295/2005 under the Immigration Ordinance, using the platform of the Federation House under the auspices of the UGB, has consistently failed to suppress this case but now in this case Global pressure continues to mount and Khalid Tawab could face legal action at any time: Businessmen Panel spokesperson further said that the era of transparency has now come back by the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the business Corrupt practices under the auspices of UGB are come to end and soon they were booked that’s why there Patron in Chief Mr.S.M Munir is shattered and worried how to save their corrupt gang,Its quite difficult for Mr. Khalid Tawab to save himself from the clutches of the law. Corrupt Leaders will be brought to book after December 30 by buried those who commit corruption in the name of trade and business forever.