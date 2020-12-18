Britney Spears gets a major haircut and declares ‘Out with the old, in with the new’

Oops! She did it again. Britney Spears has debuted another hair transformation, this time amidst her legal battle with her dad over her estate.

The pop star-who famously “shook the world” when she went bald in 2007-shared a selfie of her new cropped blonde hair on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16. She wrote, “Cut my hair !!!! You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray.”

It’s unclear if her prayers have anything to do with the fight over her conservatorship or her feelings on this toxic year ending soon. One thing is obvious: The 39-year-old was feelin’ herself, as she showed off the ‘do in two more sunny selfies.

Just yesterday, her father Jamie Spears spoke out about his falling out with his daughter. He has managed her estate since her public breakdown more than a decade ago, but in August, Britney came out and said she was “strongly opposed” to having him maintain the conservatorship role.

In court in November, her lawyer Sam Ingham claimed she was afraid of Jamie and would not perform as long as he remains her conservator. The judge later ruled Jamie could stay on, but also added the Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator to try to appease both parties.

Just yesterday, her father Jamie Spears spoke out about his falling out with his daughter. He has managed her estate since her public breakdown more than a decade ago, but in August, Britney came out and said she was ‘strongly opposed’ to having him maintain the conservatorship role

An “upset” Britney and her boyfriend Sam Asghari escaped to Hawaii about a week later. Then on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Jamie slammed Britney’s legal team by telling CNN, “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.”

The 68-year-old claimed, “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Next day: Britney’s new haircut. Naturally, Sam adored his girlfriend’s look and commented on her post, “I love it” with four heart emojis for extra support.

In the past, she’s experimented with all types of styles, from curtain bangs to blunt bobs. And she’s certainly come a long way since shaving her head.

For her birthday on Dec. 2, E! News ranked all 13 of her top 10 hits since “Baby One More Time” first appeared in 1998. Of course, more recently she’s teamed up with another iconic ’90s group, the Backstreet Boys, for their collab “Matches,” out Dec. 8. “I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!!” the “Lucky” singer wrote at the time. “The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing … like I can’t even believe it!!! I hope it brings you joy.”