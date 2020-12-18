Jazz expresses grief over the demise of Rashid Khan

Jazz has expressed grief over the demise of Rashid Khan, the company’s former CEO (2008-14).

Expressing his deepest condolences, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “Rashid Khan was a wonderful human being and a thorough professional. In this loss, we experience the grief one feels for a father figure who often went off the beaten track and paved a new path where none existed before. May God grant strength to his loved ones.” pr

Being a renowned corporate leader and a stalwart of the telecommunications industry, Rashid Khan leaves a legacy of kindness. His contributions to the industry and the overall corporate sector were both long and profound.