SECP establishes business centre for swift incorporation of companies

While rigorously pursuing its objective of providing ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established its first ever Business Centre for swift incorporation of companies and to respond investor’s requests for information and queries instantly.

The Business Centre is located at NICL Building 63, Islamabad. The Business Centre is well equipped with professional team and latest technology to promptly process company’s incorporation applications, having registered office/correspondence address within the jurisdiction of CRO, Islamabad. The Business Centre is expected to improve the overall user experience with SECP.

The establishment of Business Centre is a continuation of SECP’s ambitious reform agenda to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan. The SECP has already rationalized and reduced the incorporation fee, simplified registration forms and significantly reduced the turnaround time for incorporation of a company. The establishment of Business Center is a step forward to centralize the process of business registration in Pakistan, which will ensure uniformity of practices, improve turnaround time and smooth resolution of any problems.