IG Punjab formulates security plan for Christmas

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that Punjab Police is carrying out the duties of security of Christian places of worship in all districts of the province under the spirit of patriotism so that Christian brothers and sisters could perform their religious acts of worship without any fear or danger. He further said that in view of the arrival of Christmas, a comprehensive security plan is being formulated for the protection of Christian places of worship across the province, taking into account the security of churches as well as markets, parks and other public places beacuse these places are mostly visited during the Christmas holidays by Christians. He expressed these views during a meeting with a Christian delegation led by National Assembly Member Jamshed Thomas at the Central Police Office here today. The Christian delegation included social activists Khalid Shehzad, Naveed Bhatti, Mahfooz Masih and Noble Shingara among others.

Talking to MNA Jamshed Thomas, the IG Punjab further said that every Sunday in all the districts of the province, the circle officers themselves go out in the field and monitor the security arrangements of the churches while CCTV cameras are installed during the security arrangements. Metal detectors and other advanced technology including walk-through gates are also being used in this regard. MNA Jamshed Thomas while appreciating the efforts of Punjab Police for the security of Christian citizens and churches said that due to timely measures taken by Punjab Police an atmosphere of law and order has been maintained in the society and citizens have also benefited from modern policing and fast track service delivery. At the end of the meeting, Jamshed Thomas along with IG Punjab also cut a Christmas cake for the Christian employees of CPO.