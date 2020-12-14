Karachi’s Burns Road to become official traffic-free food street

South District authorities finally have decided to turn Karachi famous street Burns Road known for its food variety into a food street.

Sources disclosed that the Deputy Commissioner for South District has constituted a team of nine members to oversee the transformation of an informal yet renowned Karachi spot for its bistros and food lines making it one of first choices for foodies across the metropolis.

Deputy Commissioner formed nine-member team will present its recommendations on the cleanliness, sewerage and the beautification of Burns Road. It was noted that the classic buildings constructed pre-partition will be mended and renovated for their aesthetics, while the furniture and signboards, inside and out of the cafes and restaurants will be design to look the part.

The said food street will be lit with ornate lights, intimated by the DC South office, adding that new tiles will be laid on the ground after road repair work is completed. Around the evening, the food street will be rendered traffic free while the general traffic and pedestrians passing by will be provided a detour for them

Separately yesterday, shortly after the elected local bodies bid adieu to their mandated terms earlier this year, the provincial government has allocated and released funds worth billions with their handpicked administrator and commissioner overseeing operations. After the four-year term of Waseem Akhtar-led local government has been concluded, the local government is being handed, over for the first time, the property tax funds.