Daraz and TCS partner to provide FREE SHIPPING on bulky orders for 12.12 sale

Daraz – the largest online shopping platform in Pakistan – is about to host the year end 12.12 sale. After a successful run with 11.11, they are shifting gears to make sure that all customers make the most out of the sale with a seamless experience.

The platform has partnered with TCS to provide convenience to customers through FREE SHIPPING on bulky orders on products including air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and a lot more high value items which are available for up to 49% off from 12th-18th December exclusively on the Daraz App. For an accelerated customer experience for customers, Daraz has also increased visibility by making timelines more transparent for the customer by providing updates regarding when the item has been shipped and how long it will take to reach the customer.

Harris Jamali – CEO, TCS commented, “TCS has been serving Daraz in Pakistan almost since its inception and our partnership is based on mutual respect and collaboration. As true pioneers and market leaders in our respective spheres, we are both focused on pushing each other to new heights with the joint goal of strengthening not only our relationship but also the broader e-commerce ecosystem in the country and beyond.”

Both companies have a deep focus on providing the best customer experience and are confident that the added discounts on large orders will help customers. During the largest year end sale, customers will benefit significantly from TCS’s nationwide network coupled with Daraz’ 15 million plus assortment.

In an effort to provide further ease to customers while still offering discounts and ease in deliveries, Daraz has scaled up its team by adding 300 care champs to handle the high influx of customers during the 12.12 sale. This will further allow customers to have their queries resolved quickly.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan, spoke about how the platform is enveloping their customers in a complete experience. “Customer experience is our #1 priority – discounts, assortment size, delivery speed, all of those are done in order to ensure the customer has a pleasant experience on our platform. TCS has been by our side through thick and thin – and we are so excited to further invest in our relationship by offering customers free shipping on their large orders – we are confident this will further improve the experience for our customers..”

The year-end sale is just days away from its launch which will bring many flash sales, mega deals, engagement games, lucky draws and staggering discounts for the people of Pakistan. This 12.12 sale is all about making the customer experience and their journey seamless.