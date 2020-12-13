GCU, UET join hands for research collaboration

The Government College University Lahore (GCU) and University of Engineering & Technology Lahore (UET) are joining hands for teaching and research collaboration in the fields of sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities and languages.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar signed the accord at a graceful ceremony at the engineering university.

Both the universities have agreed to develop a partnership for exchanging teaching and research staff, student exchange, joint research projects, providing each other access to laboratories and facilities, sharing of academic data and publications and holding joint conferences and workshops and seminars.

Talking about the importance of research collaborations, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that modern research was increasingly complex. “No single individual or institution possesses all the knowledge, equipment, and techniques required,” he added. He also talked about the rich history and traditions of GCU and its strong students’ society system which helped in character building and personality development of students.