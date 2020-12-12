Designer Kuki takes a brave stance against COVID-19, holds solo show

Of course, we all know him. Fashion and interior designer Zahid Khan AKA Kuki Concepts is an industry stalwart, having dedicated almost 17 years to the field of fashion and lifestyle.

In February of last year, the young, handsome and talented designer had held an exhibition in Lahore, detailing and celebrating 15 years of his illustrious career in the industry. With his head held high and an ear to ear wide grin, Kuki was as proud of himself as we were of him. Almost two years later, the designer stayed relevant and braved the tense climate reeking of the pandemic and held a solo show at a local restaurant with a select few audience as attendees.

The show titled From Josephine to Jahanara featured a total of 32 outfits, 22 womenswear and 10 menswear. The designer aimed to put forth and rekindle the ancient and historical era of a Princess Josephine who had fallen in love with an Indian maharaja and hence had embraced her husband’s culture wholeheartedly, transforming herself into Jahanara. Her fashion and style statement metamorphosis had followed inspired from her newly-embraced culture.

The collection was in tune with its theme. From white and ivory gowns and maxis, to ruffled skirts and net and organza duppatas, it was replete with the concept of the transition from a French princess to that of a subcontinental rani. The designer showed that the princess donned every colour from deep maroons to plain whites, peacock blues to ocean greens.

Some of our most favourite outfits were the Benarasi coats, the sea green and silver gown with intricate floral embroidery, the red velvet lehnga choli and a spectacular off white chooridar for men, that top model Aimal Khan carried with grace and aplomb.

Divided into three acts, the show featured four stellar showstoppers, namely singer Amanat Ali, supermodel Mehreen Syed and actresses Sadia Khan and Momina Iqbal.

The designer plans to hold another solo show next month (January 2021) if the pandemic situation in the city improves.

The hair and makeup for the entire show was done by Khawar Riaz and TNBT handled media and PR.