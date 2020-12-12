3,047 new Coronavirus cases reported; 50 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 44,582 as 3,047 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients, 47 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective homes or isolation facilities died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

It added that out of the total 50 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 366 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan..

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, ICT 51 percent, Peshawar 40 percent and Lahore 35 percent. The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 60 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar 60 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.