Steering committee to oversee CPEC projects in KPK notified

Islamabad: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved establishment of a steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak to oversee the CPEC related projects in KPK.

The steering committee would oversee and resolve the issues related to Chasma Right Bank Canal Project, Peshawar D.I Khan Motorway , Chakdara Chitral Road (Dir Motorway). The committee has also been mandated to oversee the expeditious execution of the CPEC projects in KPK and their Timely completion.

Federal Ministers Mr. Ali Amin Gandapur , Mr.Faisal Vawda , Mr. Murad Saeed and KPK Provincial Minister Mr.Taimur Saleem Jhagra , MNA Yaqoob Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary KPK will be the members of the steering committee. Besides above all the secretaries of the concerned ministries will also be members of the steering committee.

The steering committee will hold its maiden meeting on 14th December 2020 in the Parliament House, Islamabad and would take up Chashma Right Bank Canal project.

The establishment of the Steering Committee was agreed between a recent meeting held between Speaker National Assembly and Cheif Minister KPK Mehmood Khan after it was felt that CPEC projects were moving ahead in slow track due to procedural and coordination flaws.