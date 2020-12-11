Sikhs protest near Indian Consulate against new farm laws

NEW YORK: Braving cold weather, hundreds of Sikhs staged a demonstration on Thursday — the U.N. Human Rights Day — near the Indian Consulate General in New York to protest new agricultural laws in India that they fear will adversely affect Punjabi farmers.

They raised vociferous anti-Modi and pro-Khalistan slogans as they pledged to continue their support to the protesting farmers in India.

Protesters then drove in a cavalcade of cars to the Indian Consulate General, honking horns, waving anti-India signs and flying yellow flags.

A strong posse of police ringed the Indian Consulate General as part of the strict security measures. Reports of similar protest rallies have also come in from a number American cities.