‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan ready to work in Pakistani dramas

Engin Altan of Turkish drama Ertugrul fame is all set to speak to Pakistanis in a presser, scheduled to take place on Friday.

According to reports, the Turkish star will hold a media talk at 11:30AM, after arriving in the country a day earlier.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, revealed that he had signed some new projects in Pakistan, adding that he was set to become a brand ambassador for a private textile company.

Talking about popularity of Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan, the Turkish actor said it was great pleasure for him that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the drama series.

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, who is on a short visit to Pakistan, has said that he is ready to work in Pakistani drama series if he gets a good story.