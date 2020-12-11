First Virgin Atlantic flight lands at Islamabad airport

The inaugural flight of British airline Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on Friday.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan. Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Department Syed Zulfikar Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Bauhat Mubarak 🇵🇰 ! With @sayedzbukhari at touch-down of the first @VirginAtlantic flight. From 0 🇬🇧 flights to 20 a week is a sign of confidence in Pakistan #UKPakDosti pic.twitter.com/fS9hfOHINM — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 11, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said after British Airlines, Virgin Airlines is the second-largest airline in the UK to launch a series of flights to Pakistan. He said this will further enhance the scope of relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, adding that this will boost trade and even trade ties between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Last week, the airline announced that it will be commencing direct flights between the two countries. The airliner will use Airbus A-332 aircraft to continue a weekly eight-flight operation in Islamabad and Lahore.