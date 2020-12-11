Woman injured in Indian unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

A 55-year-old woman was injured on Thursday after Indian troops once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Hotspring sector along the Line of Control targeting the civil population.

The military’s media wing informed that one woman sustained injuries in the firing incident. In this regard, the Pakistani Army responded effectively to the Indian shelling and targeted the Indian post along the LoC.

