Time for Saarc region to move forward with spirit of cooperation, says PM

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that SAARC symbolizes the hope that the challenges faced by the region can be overcome through regional cooperation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the global Pandemic is a grim reminder that we need to work together and cooperate on issues of common interest more than ever before.

PM Imran reiterated that it is only through adhering to the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect among Member States, that we would be able to utilize the true potential of SAARC and achieve our cherished goal of a prosperous and developed South Asia.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines on the “Promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue” by an overwhelming majority.

This resolution is part of Pakistan’s global efforts to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance, respect for each other’s religions and values, and peaceful co-existence.

