CDNS investors to face tight monitoring to comply with FATF conditions

The government has tightened monitoring of investors of National Savings to comply with conditions of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and prevent transactions related to money laundering and terror financing.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has prepared a comprehensive plan to examine the customers and issued instructions to all its regional offices in the country. The plan has been prepared by the National Savings AML & CFT Supervisory Board in consultation with the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).Under the plan the offices of the national savings have been advised to follow the guidelines in examining and monitoring the customs of the saving certificates and prize bonds.

All those customers will be examined where overall investment quantum, account balance or transactional activity is not in line with their businesses, known means or stated purpose of products.The authorities have also issued red flags for transactional patterns related to all products, including certificates, accounts and prize bonds.