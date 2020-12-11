Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his birthday

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday paid a glowing tribute to musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his birthday.

According to LAC spokesperson, the LAC arranged a colourful online musical tribute to Rahat Fateh Ali, in which students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed wonderfully.

During the online programme “Alhamra Live,” students sang some of his celebrated numbers. Likewise, “Mere rashq-e-qamar,” “Mere paas tum ho,” “Mast Nazroon Se Allah Bachaye” and his other famous numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that civilised nations always remember their national icons and also promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society.

Saman Rai further said, “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is our national pride who did a lot for music and his country,” adding that this live event of LAC just wants to wish him a very happy birthday, she added.